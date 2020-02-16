What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Nick Carter, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have always appreciated Nick Carter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Carter right now? On Google Trends Nick Carter had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 4 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 9. If we compare Nick Carter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 12.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.2. so by that measure, Nick Carter has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Carter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Carter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Carter are also searching for these related terms: aaron carter nick carter, aaron carter, backstreet boys nick carter, backstreet boys, nick carter helene fischer, instagram nick carter, nick carter instagram, helene fischer, nick carter net worth, twitter nick carter, nick carter 2019, nick carter wife, nick carter young, brian littrell, nick wright, aaron and nick carter, nick carter bsb, aaron carter and nick carter, nick and aaron carter, aaron carter net worth, roland kaiser, nick carter backstreet boy, nick cannon, nick carter brother and nick carter face tattoo.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Carter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones