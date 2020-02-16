What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Kelly Ripa, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally am a big fan of Kelly Ripa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Ripa right now? On Google Trends Kelly Ripa had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 57 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Kelly Ripa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.4. so by that measure, Kelly Ripa is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Ripa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Ripa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Ripa are also searching for these related terms: instagram kelly ripa, ryan seacrest, mark consuelos, kelly ripa net worth, kelly ripa kids, kelly and ryan, kelly ripa husband, kelly ripa age, kelly ripa show, kelly ripa daughter, lola kelly ripa, how old is kelly ripa, lola consuelos, michael strahan, michael strahan kelly ripa, kelly ripa family, kelly ripa oscars, kelly ripa and mark consuelos, kelly ripa son, kelly ripa children, kelly ripa feet, ryan seacrest net worth, kelly ripa salary, kelly ripa net worth 2019 and kelly ripa height.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Ripa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones