Hello! I have found some interesting information on Lea Michele, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have always appreciated Lea Michele, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lea Michele right now? On Google Trends Lea Michele had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Lea Michele’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.9. so by that measure, Lea Michele has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lea Michele never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lea Michele has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Lea Michele are also searching for these related terms: lea michele glee, glee, lea michele christmas, lea michele cory, lea michele cory monteith, cory monteith, lea michele husband, lea michele christmas movie, glee cast, lea michele 2019, lea michele wedding, jonathan groff, lea michele jonathan groff, cory monteith and lea michele, run to you, lea michelle, idina menzel, run to you lea michele, lea michele instagram, naya rivera, rachel glee, jonathan groff and lea michele, same time next christmas, vestido de lea michele and lea michele married.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lea Michele, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones