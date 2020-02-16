Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Niall Horan, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally really like Niall Horan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Niall Horan right now? On Google Trends Niall Horan had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-07 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare Niall Horan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.6. so by that measure, Niall Horan has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Niall Horan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Niall Horan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Niall Horan are also searching for these related terms: harry styles, nice to meet ya niall horan, nice to meet ya, liam payne, niall horan one direction, louis tomlinson, one direction, zayn, niall horan tour, zayn malik, niall horan put a little love on me, put a little love on me, niall horan hailee, hailee steinfeld niall horan, hailee steinfeld, lyrics nice to meet ya niall horan, niall horan 2019, selena gomez, lyrics put a little love on me niall horan, lewis capaldi, this town niall horan, niall horan girlfriend, snl niall horan, niall horan lewis capaldi and niall horan selena gomez.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Niall Horan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones