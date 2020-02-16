Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on LeAnn Rimes, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally have always appreciated LeAnn Rimes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is LeAnn Rimes right now? On Google Trends LeAnn Rimes had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare LeAnn Rimes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.2. so by that measure, LeAnn Rimes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that LeAnn Rimes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how LeAnn Rimes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for LeAnn Rimes are also searching for these related terms: leann rimes songs, leann rimes moonlight, blue, leann rimes how do i live, leann rimes blue, eddie cibrian, brandi glanville, leann rimes husband, leann rimes net worth, leann rimes 2019, leann rimes instagram, i need you leann rimes, leann rimes coyote ugly, coyote ugly, leann rimes christmas songs, leann rimes age, blue leann rimes lyrics, lyrics how do i live leann rimes, leann rimes the rose, leann rimes children, lyrics rockin around the christmas tree leann rimes, can’t fight the moonlight – leann rimes, who is leann rimes married to, leanne rimes and leann rimes tour.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding LeAnn Rimes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones