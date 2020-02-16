Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Ethan Hawke, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have always appreciated Ethan Hawke, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ethan Hawke right now? On Google Trends Ethan Hawke had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 67 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Ethan Hawke’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.3. so by that measure, Ethan Hawke has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ethan Hawke never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ethan Hawke has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Ethan Hawke are also searching for these related terms: uma thurman ethan hawke, uma thurman, ethan hawke movies, maya hawke, ethan hawke film, ethan hawke young, uma thurman and ethan hawke, ethan hawke wife, ethan hawke daughter, ethan hawke imdb, denzel washington, before sunrise, gattaca, ethan hawk, winona ryder, julie delpy, jude law, the purge, ethan hawke julie delpy, dead poets society, sinister, training day, the kid ethan hawke, boyhood and gwyneth paltrow.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ethan Hawke, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones