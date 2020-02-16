Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Lance Armstrong, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally am a big fan of Lance Armstrong, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lance Armstrong right now? On Google Trends Lance Armstrong had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Lance Armstrong’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.6. so by that measure, Lance Armstrong has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lance Armstrong never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lance Armstrong has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Lance Armstrong are also searching for these related terms: lance armstrong doping, mia khalifa lance armstrong, lance armstrong net worth, neil armstrong, lance armstrong cancer, lance armstrong movie, sheryl crow, lance armstrong sheryl crow, film lance armstrong, lance armstrong today, lance armstrong 2019, epo, mia khalifa lance armstrong video, lance armstrong wife, louis armstrong, lance armstrong documentary, lance armstrong instagram, joe rogan lance armstrong, mia khalifa podcast lance armstrong, parquesvr lance armstrong, what is lance armstrong doing now, floyd landis, where is lance armstrong now and lance armstrong hoy.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lance Armstrong, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones