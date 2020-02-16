Hello! I have found some curious things on Zayn Malik, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zayn Malik, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zayn Malik right now? On Google Trends Zayn Malik had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Zayn Malik’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.8. so by that measure, Zayn Malik has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Zayn Malik never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zayn Malik has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Zayn Malik are also searching for these related terms: zayn gigi, harry styles zayn malik, zayn malik gigi, harry styles, gigi hadid, gigi hadid zayn malik, zayn malik one direction, one direction, liam payne, louis tomlinson, niall horan, zayn malik 2019, instagram zayn malik, zayn and gigi, zayn malik song, zayn malik and gigi, zayn malik hair, zayn malik age, zayn malik height, gigi hadid and zayn malik, zayn malik net worth, zayn malik hairstyle, zayn malik songs, justin bieber and zayn malik 2020.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zayn Malik, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones