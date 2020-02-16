Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kelly Rowland, current as of 2020-02-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kelly Rowland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Rowland right now? On Google Trends Kelly Rowland had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-11 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Kelly Rowland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.6. so by that measure, Kelly Rowland is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Rowland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Rowland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-15, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Rowland are also searching for these related terms: beyonce, beyonce kelly rowland, kelly rowland nelly, kelly rowland son, nelly, kelly rowland christmas, kelly rowland motivation, kelly rowland songs, motivation, kelly rowland net worth, michelle williams, kelly rowland husband, kelly rowland stole, kelly rowland christmas movie, kelly rowland instagram, nelly ft kelly rowland, nelly and kelly rowland, work kelly rowland, kelly rowland excel, fabletics kelly rowland, who is kelly rowland, kelly rowland dirty laundry, destiny child, kelly rowland merry liddle christmas and kelly rowland when love takes over.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Rowland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones