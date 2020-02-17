What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Gerard Butler, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Gerard Butler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gerard Butler right now? On Google Trends Gerard Butler had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Gerard Butler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 69.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.6. so by that measure, Gerard Butler has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gerard Butler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gerard Butler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Gerard Butler are also searching for these related terms: gerard butler movies, gerard butler movie, 300 gerard butler, 300, film gerard butler, angel has fallen, gerard butler angel has fallen, fallen angel, gerard butler 2019, gerard butler wife, filme gerard butler, gerard butler morgan freeman, russell crowe, actor gerard butler, morgan freeman, gerard butler netflix, gerard butler phantom, gerard butler films, phantom of the opera, phantom of the opera gerard butler, jennifer aniston gerard butler, peliculas gerard butler, the phantom of the opera, gerard butler age and gerard butler olympus has fallen.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gerard Butler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones