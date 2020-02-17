Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Amanda Bynes, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally really like Amanda Bynes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amanda Bynes right now? On Google Trends Amanda Bynes had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Amanda Bynes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.0. so by that measure, Amanda Bynes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amanda Bynes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amanda Bynes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Amanda Bynes are also searching for these related terms: amanda bynes 2019, amanda bynes tattoo, amanda bynes face tattoo, amanda bynes now, amanda bynes show, amanda show, amanda bynes movies, amanda bynes instagram, hairspray, amanda bynes 2020, amanda bynes net worth, lindsay lohan, amanda bynes hairspray, big fat liar, what a girl wants, amanda bynes age, shes the man, amanda bynes drugs, the amanda show, amanda seyfried, channing tatum, amanda bynes twitter, what happened to amanda bynes, dan schneider and hilary duff.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amanda Bynes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones