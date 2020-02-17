What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Martha Stewart, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally have always appreciated Martha Stewart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Martha Stewart right now? On Google Trends Martha Stewart had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Martha Stewart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.7. so by that measure, Martha Stewart has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Martha Stewart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Martha Stewart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Martha Stewart are also searching for these related terms: martha stewart recipe, martha stewart cookies, snoop martha stewart, martha stewart christmas, martha stewart turkey, snoop dogg, snoop dogg martha stewart, martha stewart recipes, martha stewart jail, snoop and martha stewart, snoop dogg and martha stewart, martha stewart living, martha stewart net worth, martha stewart prison, martha stewart tree, macys martha stewart, martha stewart roast, martha stewart collection, macys, martha stewart magazine, martha stewart christmas tree, martha stewart show, martha stewart young, martha stewart thanksgiving and martha stewart pancakes.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Martha Stewart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones