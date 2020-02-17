Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Halle Berry, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally am a big fan of Halle Berry, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Halle Berry right now? On Google Trends Halle Berry had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 86 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 86. If we compare Halle Berry’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.7. so by that measure, Halle Berry has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Halle Berry never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Halle Berry has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Halle Berry are also searching for these related terms: halle berry movie, wesley snipes halle berry, wesley snipes, halle berry movies, halle berry 2019, catwoman, catwoman halle berry, halle berry john wick, halle berry age, halle berry instagram, john wick, halle berry film, halle berry oscar, halle berry kids, halle berry bond, halle berry hair, john wick 3, john wick 3 halle berry, swordfish, net worth halle berry, halle berry daughter, halle berry husband, halle berry son, halle berry gabriel aubry and kidnap halle berry.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Halle Berry, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones