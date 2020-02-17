What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jennie Garth, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jennie Garth, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennie Garth right now? On Google Trends Jennie Garth had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Jennie Garth’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.4. so by that measure, Jennie Garth has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennie Garth never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennie Garth has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Jennie Garth are also searching for these related terms: tori spelling, 90210, shannen doherty, beverly hills, jennie garth beverly hills 90210, jason priestley, beverly hills 90210, brian austin green, jennie garth instagram, jennie garth 2019, luke perry, ian ziering, jennie garth age, jennie garth husband, jennie garth fille, gabrielle carteris, jennie garth kids, 90210 cast, jenny mccarthy, age de jennie garth and quoi de neuf docteur.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennie Garth, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones