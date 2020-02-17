What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Anna Wintour, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally am a big fan of Anna Wintour, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Wintour right now? On Google Trends Anna Wintour had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 88 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 75 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-07 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Anna Wintour’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.2. so by that measure, Anna Wintour has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Wintour never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Wintour has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Wintour are also searching for these related terms: vogue anna wintour, vogue, anna wintour young, anna wintour net worth, masterclass, masterclass anna wintour, devil wears prada, anna wintour instagram, anna wintour age, anna wintour lyrics, anna wintour sunglasses, karl lagerfeld, azealia banks anna wintour, anna wintour necklace, anna wintour children, bob marley, anna wintour house, anna wintour daughter, how old is anna wintour, ralph lauren, anna wintour husband, who is anna wintour, anna wintour αθηνα, der teufel trägt prada and dame anna wintour.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Wintour, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones