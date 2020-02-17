What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Joel McHale, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Joel McHale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Joel McHale right now? On Google Trends Joel McHale had a popularity ranking of 95 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Joel McHale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.4. so by that measure, Joel McHale is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Joel McHale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Joel McHale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Joel McHale are also searching for these related terms: community, joel mchale wife, ken jeong, joel mchale height, how tall is joel mchale, joel mchale net worth, joel mchale live from pyongyang, joel mchale hair and brie larson.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Joel McHale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones