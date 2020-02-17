What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Lamar Odom, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have always appreciated Lamar Odom, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lamar Odom right now? On Google Trends Lamar Odom had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 4 three days ago, 4 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 8. If we compare Lamar Odom’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 5.7. so by that measure, Lamar Odom has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lamar Odom never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lamar Odom has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Lamar Odom are also searching for these related terms: kobe, lamar odom kobe, lamar odom kobe bryant, kobe bryant, lamar odom kardashian, khloe kardashian, khloe kardashian lamar odom, lamar odom son, lamar odom net worth, sabrina parr, lamar jackson, lakers, lamar odom instagram, lamar odom wife, kim kardashian, tristan thompson, lamar odom girlfriend, lamar odom twitter, khloe and lamar, lebron james, pau gasol, kourtney kardashian, kylie jenner, lamar odom height and vanessa bryant.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lamar Odom, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones