Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Mario Lopez, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Mario Lopez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mario Lopez right now? On Google Trends Mario Lopez had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Mario Lopez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.9. so by that measure, Mario Lopez has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mario Lopez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mario Lopez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Mario Lopez are also searching for these related terms: mario lopez wife, mario lopez saved by the bell, mario lopez net worth, saved by the bell, jennifer lopez, how old is mario lopez, mario lopez age, mario lopez instagram, mario lopez extra, ac slater mario lopez, ac slater, mario casas, melissa joan hart, mario lopez gay, mario casas y blanca suarez, mario lopez height, mario lopez kids, justice mario lopez, mario lopez el perico, mario lopez net worth 2019, mark paul gosselaar, where is mario lopez from, saved by the bell cast, is mario lopez gay and mario lopez plastic surgery.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mario Lopez, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones