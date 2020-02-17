What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Emma Roberts, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally really like Emma Roberts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Roberts right now? On Google Trends Emma Roberts had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 74 six days ago, 68 five days ago, 79 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-11 when they had a rank of 79. If we compare Emma Roberts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 66.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.0. so by that measure, Emma Roberts has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Roberts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Roberts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Roberts are also searching for these related terms: emma roberts evan peters, evan peters, emma roberts julia roberts, julia roberts, emma watson, emma roberts american horror story, emma roberts garrett hedlund, emma roberts movies, american horror story, halsey, evan peters and emma roberts, garrett hedlund, emma roberts ahs, emma stone, halsey evan peters, ahs, eric roberts, emma roberts instagram, nerve, film emma roberts, emma roberts age, hayden christensen, wild child, emma roberts scream queens and emma roberts boyfriend.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Roberts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones