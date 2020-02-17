Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Sandra Bullock, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally am a big fan of Sandra Bullock, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sandra Bullock right now? On Google Trends Sandra Bullock had a popularity ranking of 64 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 69 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Sandra Bullock’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.9. so by that measure, Sandra Bullock is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sandra Bullock never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sandra Bullock has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sandra Bullock, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones