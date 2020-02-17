Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Anna Wintour, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have always appreciated Anna Wintour, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Wintour right now? On Google Trends Anna Wintour had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 71 nine days ago, 79 eight days ago, 72 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-07 when they had a rank of 79. If we compare Anna Wintour’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.1. so by that measure, Anna Wintour is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Wintour never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Wintour has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Wintour are also searching for these related terms: vogue anna wintour, vogue, anna wintour net worth, anna wintour young, masterclass anna wintour, anna wintour lyrics, anna wintour instagram, devil wears prada, anna wintour sunglasses, anna wintour daughter, why does anna wintour wear sunglasses, anna wintour age, bradley cooper, vogue editor, anna wintour children, anna wintour necklace, meryl streep, master class anna wintour, anna wintour joven, the devil wears prada, anna wintour without glasses and how old is anna wintour.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Wintour, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones