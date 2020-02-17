Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Drew Barrymore, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally have always appreciated Drew Barrymore, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Drew Barrymore right now? On Google Trends Drew Barrymore had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 88 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Drew Barrymore’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.4. so by that measure, Drew Barrymore has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Drew Barrymore never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Drew Barrymore has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Drew Barrymore are also searching for these related terms: adam sandler drew barrymore, adam sandler, drew barrymore movies, drew barrymore movie, et, drew barrymore et, cameron diaz, drew barrymore lyrics, drew barrymore and adam sandler, adam sandler drew barrymore movies, adam sandler movies, drew barrymore 2019, john barrymore, drew barrymore young, john drew barrymore, drew barrymore age, drew barrymore sza, drew barrymore and adam sandler movies, drew barrymore song, lionel barrymore, lucy liu, drew barrymore playboy, drew barrymore hair, jennifer aniston and drew barrymore net worth.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Drew Barrymore, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones