Hello! I have found some curious things on Lance Armstrong, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have always appreciated Lance Armstrong, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lance Armstrong right now? On Google Trends Lance Armstrong had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 74 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Lance Armstrong’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.7. so by that measure, Lance Armstrong is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lance Armstrong never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lance Armstrong has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Lance Armstrong are also searching for these related terms: lance armstrong doping, mia khalifa lance armstrong, lance armstrong net worth, lance armstrong cancer, neil armstrong, lance armstrong movie, sheryl crow, lance armstrong now, lance armstrong wife, lance armstrong film, floyd landis, lance armstrong 2019, mia khalifa lance armstrong video, joe rogan lance armstrong, lance armstrong today, epo, lance armstrong podcast, lance armstrong documentary, lance armstrong sheryl crow, lance armstrong instagram, lance armstrong resting heart rate, louis armstrong, parquesvr lance armstrong, where is lance armstrong now and lance armstrong kids.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lance Armstrong, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones