What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Kevin Jonas, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kevin Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kevin Jonas right now? On Google Trends Kevin Jonas had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-13 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare Kevin Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.6. so by that measure, Kevin Jonas is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kevin Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kevin Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Kevin Jonas are also searching for these related terms: nick jonas, joe jonas, kevin jonas brothers, jonas brothers, kevin jonas wife, priyanka chopra, danielle jonas, kevin jonas age, joe jonas wife, nick jonas wife, sophie turner, kevin jonas kids, the jonas brothers, kevin jonas net worth, nick jonas age, frankie jonas, kevin jonas height, how old is kevin jonas, nick jonas net worth, kevin hart, kevin and danielle jonas, is kevin jonas married, kevin jonas instagram, jonas brothers age and does kevin jonas sing.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kevin Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones