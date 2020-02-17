What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Angelina Jolie, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally really like Angelina Jolie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Angelina Jolie right now? On Google Trends Angelina Jolie had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Angelina Jolie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.5. so by that measure, Angelina Jolie has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Angelina Jolie never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Angelina Jolie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Angelina Jolie are also searching for these related terms: angelina jolie brad pitt, brad pitt, angelina jolie jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston, angelina jolie movie, angelina jolie movies, angelina jolie 2019, angelina jolie kids, brad pitt and angelina jolie, brad pitt jennifer, jennifer aniston brad pitt, film angelina jolie, angelina jolie 2020, instagram angelina jolie, maleficent angelina jolie, maleficent, angelina jolie age, hijos angelina jolie, angelina jolie net worth, young angelina jolie, angelina jolie children, shiloh, angelina jolie tomb raider, tomb raider angelina jolie and angelina jolie news.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Angelina Jolie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones