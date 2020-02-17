Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Lea Michele, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have always appreciated Lea Michele, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lea Michele right now? On Google Trends Lea Michele had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 11. If we compare Lea Michele’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.9. so by that measure, Lea Michele has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lea Michele never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lea Michele has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Lea Michele are also searching for these related terms: glee, glee lea michele, lea michele christmas, cory monteith, cory monteith lea michele, lea michele christmas movie, idina menzel, lea michele wedding, idina menzel lea michele, lea michele husband, lea michele and cory monteith, jonathan groff, lea michele 2019, lea michele run to you, rachel glee, glee cast, lea michele instagram, run to you, naya rivera, lea michele married, same time next christmas, lea michelle, mark salling, matthew morrison and lea michele age.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lea Michele, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones