Hello! I have found some interesting information on Forest Whitaker, current as of 2020-02-16. I personally have always appreciated Forest Whitaker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Forest Whitaker right now? On Google Trends Forest Whitaker had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Forest Whitaker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.6. so by that measure, Forest Whitaker has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Forest Whitaker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Forest Whitaker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-16, my research indicates that people searching for Forest Whitaker are also searching for these related terms: kenn whitaker forest whitaker, kenn whitaker, forest whitaker brother, forest whitaker eye, forest whitaker movies, forest and kenn whitaker, kenn whitaker and forest whitaker, whitaker brothers, forest whitaker brothers, ken whitaker, forest whitaker twin, harlem forest whitaker, forest whitaker film, ken and forest whitaker, godfather of harlem, ken whitaker and forest whitaker, forest whitaker star wars, forest whitaker twin brother, does forest whitaker have a twin, does forest whitaker have a brother, forest whitaker son, does forest whitaker have a twin brother, forest whitaker wife, rogue one and forest whitaker rogue one.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Forest Whitaker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones