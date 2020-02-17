Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Tate Donovan, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally really like Tate Donovan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tate Donovan right now? On Google Trends Tate Donovan had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 89 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Tate Donovan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.1. so by that measure, Tate Donovan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tate Donovan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tate Donovan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Tate Donovan are also searching for these related terms: tate donovan friends, jennifer aniston, joshua friends and gwyneth paltrow.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tate Donovan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones