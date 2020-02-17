What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on James Blunt, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally am a big fan of James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.1. so by that measure, James Blunt is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: monsters, monsters james blunt, james blunt lyrics, beautiful, james blunt beautiful, cold james blunt, cold, james blunt 2020, james blunt song, james blunt songs, goodbye my lover james blunt, james blunt youtube, goodbye my lover, james blunt tour, james blunt monster, monsters lyrics, james blunt father, monsters lyrics james blunt, james blunt 1973, james blunt beautiful lyrics, 1973 james blunt, james blunt 2019, james blunt chords, james blunt emily blunt and james blunt the truth.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones