What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Emily VanCamp, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Emily VanCamp, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emily VanCamp right now? On Google Trends Emily VanCamp had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-14 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Emily VanCamp’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.8. so by that measure, Emily VanCamp has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Emily VanCamp never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emily VanCamp has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Emily VanCamp are also searching for these related terms: revenge, the resident, winter soldier, captain america civil war, everwood, the resident cast, sharon carter, serie revenge, matt czuchry, emily vancamp instagram, captain america winter soldier, you, captain america the winter soldier, emily vancamp husband and revenge cast.

