Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Blake Lively, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally am a big fan of Blake Lively, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Blake Lively right now? On Google Trends Blake Lively had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Blake Lively’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.1. so by that measure, Blake Lively has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Blake Lively never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Blake Lively has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Blake Lively are also searching for these related terms: ryan reynolds, blake lively ryan reynolds, blake lively kids, blake lively movie, blake lively gossip girl, gossip girl, ryan reynolds and blake lively, blake lively movies, blake lively wedding, blake lively penn badgley, penn badgley, blake lively age, blake lively instagram, blake lively you, anna kendrick blake lively, anna kendrick, scarlett johansson, blake lively leighton meester, blake lively 2019, rhythm section, blake lively baby, leighton meester, blake lively rhythm section, film blake lively and black lively.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Blake Lively, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones