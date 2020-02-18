Hello! I have found some fun facts on Nelly Furtado, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally really like Nelly Furtado, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nelly Furtado right now? On Google Trends Nelly Furtado had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-07 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Nelly Furtado’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.4. so by that measure, Nelly Furtado is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nelly Furtado never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nelly Furtado has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Nelly Furtado are also searching for these related terms: nelly furtado say it right, nelly furtado 2019, promiscuous, nelly furtado promiscuous, nelly furtado maneater, maneater, timbaland, nelly furtado timbaland, nelly furtado songs, try nelly furtado, lyrics say it right nelly furtado, nelly furtado all good things, nelly furtado daughter, promiscuous lyrics, nelly furtado instagram, lyrics promiscuous nelly furtado, lyrics maneater nelly furtado, nelly furtado turn off the light, maneater lyrics, nelly furtado age, nelly furtado im like a bird, gwen stefani, nelly furtado net worth, nelly furtado manos al aire and alicia keys.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nelly Furtado, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones