Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jason Bateman, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally have always appreciated Jason Bateman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Bateman right now? On Google Trends Jason Bateman had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Jason Bateman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.5. so by that measure, Jason Bateman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Bateman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Bateman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Bateman are also searching for these related terms: jason bateman outsider, outsider, the outsider, jason bateman the outsider, jason bateman hbo, jason bateman movies, jason bateman movie, jason bateman show, jason bateman ozark, ozark, jason bateman series, jason bateman netflix, kirk cameron, jason bateman kirk cameron, jason bateman wife, jennifer aniston, justine bateman, jennifer aniston jason bateman, jason bateman net worth, jason bateman little house, jason bateman new show, jason bateman shows, the outsider hbo, the outsiders jason bateman and jason bateman stephen king.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Bateman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones