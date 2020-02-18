What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Katharine McPhee, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Katharine McPhee, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Katharine McPhee right now? On Google Trends Katharine McPhee had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Katharine McPhee’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.8. so by that measure, Katharine McPhee has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Katharine McPhee never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katharine McPhee has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Katharine McPhee are also searching for these related terms: katharine mcphee david foster, david foster, david foster and katharine mcphee, katharine mcphee age, katherine mcphee, scorpion, katharine mcphee net worth, katharine mcphee husband, katharine mcphee american idol, katharine mcphee wedding, katharine mcphee instagram, david foster net worth, andrea bocelli, how old is katharine mcphee, katharine mcphee songs, katharine mcphee waitress, david foster wife, meghan markle, david foster wives, scorpion cast, katharine mcphee bikini, scorpion serie, how old is david foster and shark night.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katharine McPhee, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones