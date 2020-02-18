Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Kelly Clarkson, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally am a big fan of Kelly Clarkson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Clarkson right now? On Google Trends Kelly Clarkson had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Kelly Clarkson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.9. so by that measure, Kelly Clarkson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Clarkson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Clarkson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Clarkson are also searching for these related terms: kelly clarkson show, kelly clarkson songs, kelly clarkson christmas, kelly clarkson song, kelly clarkson husband, the kelly clarkson show, john legend, kelly clarkson american idol, kelly clarkson 2019, underneath the tree kelly clarkson, the voice, kelly clarkson net worth, kelly clarkson the voice, because of you kelly clarkson, stronger kelly clarkson, because of you, underneath the tree, kelly clarkson kids, reba, gwen stefani, youtube kelly clarkson, blake shelton, piece by piece kelly clarkson, is kelly clarkson married and kelly clarkson vegas.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Clarkson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones