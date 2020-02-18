Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jason Segel, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have always appreciated Jason Segel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Segel right now? On Google Trends Jason Segel had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Jason Segel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.3. so by that measure, Jason Segel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Segel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Segel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Segel are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, jason segel wife, josh radnor, neil patrick harris, alyson hannigan, cobie smulders, paul rudd jason segel, marshall eriksen, cameron diaz, jason segel height, marshall how i met your mother, jason segel net worth, jason segel movies, jason segal, himym, forgetting sarah marshall, how i met your mother cast, jason segel girlfriend, jason segel nude, ted mosby, the muppets, bad teacher, seth rogen and jason segel new show.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Segel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones