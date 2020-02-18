What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on John Mayer, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally really like John Mayer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Mayer right now? On Google Trends John Mayer had a popularity ranking of 81 ten days ago, 67 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 79 seven days ago, 70 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 81. If we compare John Mayer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.4. so by that measure, John Mayer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that John Mayer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Mayer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for John Mayer are also searching for these related terms: john mayer lyrics, jessica simpson john mayer, jessica simpson, gravity, gravity john mayer, john mayer new light, john mayer songs, john mayer taylor swift, john mayer tour, john mayer song, john mayer guitar, taylor swift, john mayer 2020, john mayer chords, john mayer live, jennifer aniston, gravity lyrics, john mayer daughters, john mayer free fallin, john mayer youtube, john mayer album, youtube john mayer, john mayer instagram, john mayer katy perry and john mayer gravity lyrics.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Mayer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones