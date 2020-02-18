What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Russell Brand, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Russell Brand, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Russell Brand right now? On Google Trends Russell Brand had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Russell Brand’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.5. so by that measure, Russell Brand is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Russell Brand never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Russell Brand has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Russell Brand are also searching for these related terms: russell brand katy perry, russell brand wife, katy perry, russel brand, russell brand net worth, russell brand recovery, russell brand podcast, russell brand book, russell brand movies, russell brand and katy perry, under the skin russell brand, arthur russell brand, arthur, russell crowe, get him to the greek, russell brand youtube, russell wilson, russell brand children, russell brand kids, russell brand commune, joe rogan russell brand, forgetting sarah marshall, russell brand age, who is russell brand and russell brand melbourne.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Russell Brand, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones