Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Russell Brand, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally have always appreciated Russell Brand, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Russell Brand right now? On Google Trends Russell Brand had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 65. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Russell Brand’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.8. so by that measure, Russell Brand is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Russell Brand never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Russell Brand has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Russell Brand are also searching for these related terms: russell brand katy perry, katy perry, russell brand wife, recovery russell brand, russel brand, russell brand podcast, russell brand movies, russell brand net worth, katy perry and russell brand, russell brand book, get him to the greek, russell brand under the skin, who is russell brand, russell crowe, orlando bloom, arthur, arthur russell brand, russell brand youtube, russell brand instagram, russell brand commune, joe rogan russell brand, russell brand height, katy perry husband, russell brand books and russell brand 12 steps.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Russell Brand, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones