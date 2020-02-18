What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Matthew Perry, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally really like Matthew Perry, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Perry right now? On Google Trends Matthew Perry had a popularity ranking of 66 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 72 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-07 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Matthew Perry’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.7. so by that measure, Matthew Perry is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matthew Perry never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matthew Perry has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Perry are also searching for these related terms: friends, matthew perry friends, matthew perry courteney cox, courteney cox, jennifer aniston, matt leblanc, david schwimmer, chandler, lisa kudrow, matthew perry 2019, chandler bing, matthew perry instagram, matthew perry net worth, courtney cox, young matthew perry, friends cast, matthew perry drugs, luke perry, luke perry matthew perry, matthew perry and courteney cox, matthew perry wife, friends chandler, matthew perry now, matthew perry 2020 and matthew perry age.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Perry, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones