Hello! I have found some fun facts on Sean Penn, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally am a big fan of Sean Penn, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sean Penn right now? On Google Trends Sean Penn had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Sean Penn’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.4. so by that measure, Sean Penn has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sean Penn never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sean Penn has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Sean Penn are also searching for these related terms: sean penn movies, sean penn el chapo, sean penn madonna, madonna, sean penn film, film sean penn, el chapo, sean penn charlize theron, charlize theron, sean penn friends, sean clifford, sean clifford penn state, sean penn mel gibson, sean penn bad boys, chris penn, bad boys, mel gibson, sean penn oscar, mystic river, sean penn young, robin wright, the gunman, sean bean, brad pitt and johnny depp.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sean Penn, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones