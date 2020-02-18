Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Seal, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Seal, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Seal right now? On Google Trends Seal had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 69 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 61 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 63 three days ago, 63 two days ago, 64 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-06 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Seal’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 64.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.3. so by that measure, Seal has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Seal never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Seal has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Seal are also searching for these related terms: to seal, seal team, navy seal, seal pack, door seal, oil seal, barry seal, seal in french, seals, seal beach, rubber seal, flex seal, water seal, red seal, seal team 3, baby seal, seal singer, blue seal, window seal, seal meaning, wax seal, bf seal pack, rear main seal, black seal and valve seal.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Seal, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones