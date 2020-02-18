Hello! I have found some interesting information on Adam Sandler, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally really like Adam Sandler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Sandler right now? On Google Trends Adam Sandler had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 45 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 73 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Adam Sandler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.9. so by that measure, Adam Sandler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Sandler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Sandler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Sandler are also searching for these related terms: movies, adam sandler movies, adam sandler movie, adam sandler gems, uncut gems, adam sandler uncut gems, new adam sandler, adam sandler jennifer aniston, netflix adam sandler, jennifer aniston, new adam sandler movie, adam sandler wife, adam sandler net worth, adam sandler 2019, adam sandler film, adam sandler 2020, filme adam sandler, adam sandler pelicula, drew barrymore adam sandler, adam sandler movie uncut gems, drew barrymore, adam sandler oscar, movie with adam sandler, adam sandler hanukkah and adam sandler and jennifer aniston.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Sandler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones