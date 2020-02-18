Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jillian Harris, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally am a big fan of Jillian Harris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jillian Harris right now? On Google Trends Jillian Harris had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 57. If we compare Jillian Harris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.2. so by that measure, Jillian Harris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jillian Harris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jillian Harris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Jillian Harris are also searching for these related terms: jillian harris instagram, jillian harris bachelorette, jillian bachelorette, jillian harris blog, jillian harris bachelor season, jason mesnick, jillian harris husband, todd talbot, jillian harris filhos, jillian harris net worth, jillian harris cookbook, love it or list it vancouver, jillian harris 12 days of christmas, jillian harris 12 days of giveaways, melissa rycroft, vivala o vendala vancouver, jillian from the bachelor, jillian harris jewelry, vivala o vendala and prendere o lasciare.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jillian Harris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones