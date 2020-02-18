Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Jonah Hill, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally really like Jonah Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonah Hill right now? On Google Trends Jonah Hill had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Jonah Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.1. so by that measure, Jonah Hill is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonah Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonah Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Jonah Hill are also searching for these related terms: jonah hill brother, jonah hill movies, jonah hill movie, jonah hill brother dies, jonah hill 2019, seth rogen, jonah hill sister, jonah hill beanie feldstein, superbad, beanie feldstein, jonah hill superbad, 21 jump street, jonah hill wolf of wall street, wolf of wall street, jonah hill 21 jump street, jonah hill net worth, jonah hill gif, john hill, war dogs, jonah hill brother death, jonah hill film, jonah hill war dogs, jonah hill netflix, jordan feldstein and channing tatum.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonah Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones