Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Christina Aguilera, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally am a big fan of Christina Aguilera, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Aguilera right now? On Google Trends Christina Aguilera had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Christina Aguilera’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.0. so by that measure, Christina Aguilera has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Aguilera never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Aguilera has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Aguilera are also searching for these related terms: burlesque, christina aguilera burlesque, christina aguilera 2019, hurt christina aguilera, hurt, beautiful, christina aguilera beautiful, christina aguilera songs, britney spears, cher, christina aguilera 2020, fall on me, fall on me christina aguilera, christina aguilera age, christina aguilera fighter, christina aguilera dirrty, christina aguilera movie, christina aguilera hurt lyrics, hurt lyrics, christina aguilera parfum, hurt christina aguilera lyrics, christina aguilera christmas, beautiful lyrics christina aguilera, christina aguilera youtube and beautiful lyrics.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Aguilera, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones