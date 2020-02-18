Hello! I have found some curious things on Natalie Portman, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally am a big fan of Natalie Portman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Natalie Portman right now? On Google Trends Natalie Portman had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Natalie Portman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 12.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.5. so by that measure, Natalie Portman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Natalie Portman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Natalie Portman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Natalie Portman are also searching for these related terms: natalie portman star wars, star wars, natalie portman keira knightley, keira knightley, padme, natalie portman movies, natalie portman padme, oscar, natalie portman age, natalie portman oscars, oscars, natalie portman oscar, leon natalie portman, thor natalie portman, natalie portman thor, leon, thor, natalie portman film, natalie portman in star wars, black swan, hayden christensen, phantom menace, black swan natalie portman, amidala and natalie portman 2019.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Natalie Portman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones