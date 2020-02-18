Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Winona Ryder, current as of 2020-02-17. I personally have always appreciated Winona Ryder, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Winona Ryder right now? On Google Trends Winona Ryder had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Winona Ryder’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.2. so by that measure, Winona Ryder is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Winona Ryder never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Winona Ryder has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-17, my research indicates that people searching for Winona Ryder are also searching for these related terms: stranger things winona ryder, stranger things, winona ryder johnny depp, johnny depp, keanu reeves winona ryder, winona ryder little women, keanu reeves, little women, winona ryder friends, friends, beetlejuice winona ryder, beetlejuice, winona ryder movies, winona ryder age, young winona ryder, winona ryder and johnny depp, winona ryder film, winona ryder 2019, winona ryder dracula, dracula, edward scissorhands, winona ryder commercial, winona ryder edward scissorhands, stranger things cast and millie bobby brown.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Winona Ryder, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones