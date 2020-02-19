Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Anna Wintour, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally really like Anna Wintour, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Wintour right now? On Google Trends Anna Wintour had a popularity ranking of 78 ten days ago, 75 nine days ago, 67 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 74. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-07 when they had a rank of 78. If we compare Anna Wintour’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 66.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.6. so by that measure, Anna Wintour has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Wintour never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Wintour has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Wintour are also searching for these related terms: vogue anna wintour, vogue, anna wintour young, masterclass anna wintour, anna wintour net worth, anna wintour instagram, devil wears prada, anna wintour lyrics, anna wintour age, anna wintour sunglasses, anna wintour daughter, anna wintour met gala, anna wintour necklace, who is anna wintour, azealia banks anna wintour, anna wintour house, bradley cooper, bradley cooper anna wintour, anna wintour children, the devil wears prada, master class anna wintour, anna wintour quotes, how old is anna wintour, why does anna wintour wear sunglasses and ralph lauren.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Wintour, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones