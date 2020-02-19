What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Cara Delevingne, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally have always appreciated Cara Delevingne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cara Delevingne right now? On Google Trends Cara Delevingne had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-14 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Cara Delevingne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.5. so by that measure, Cara Delevingne has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Cara Delevingne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cara Delevingne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Cara Delevingne are also searching for these related terms: cara delevingne ashley, cara delevingne ashley benson, ashley benson, cara delevingne and ashley, cara delevingne nude, cara delevingne and ashley benson, cara de, carnival row, carnival row cara delevingne, cara delevingne valerian, valerian, cara delevingne instagram, suicide squad, orlando bloom cara delevingne, cara delevingne suicide squad, orlando bloom, cara delevingne 2019, kristen stewart, film cara delevingne, bear grylls, bear grylls cara delevingne, cara delevingne tattoo, cara delevingne dating, cara delevingne movies and cara delevingne hot.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cara Delevingne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones